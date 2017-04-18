Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Taso acts tough on defaulters at exhibition grounds

 

The move come amid numerous complaints from a number of people and institutions who noted that while other players were looking for space at the exhibition grounds for agriculture shows, others have been holding it for other uses.

By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Tanzania Agriculture Society (Taso) is planning to repossess all stalls and plots at Nanenane exhibition grounds to people who have established other activities apart from the intended purpose.

The decision was reached Tuesday at a meeting between Taso leaders and agriculture stakeholders from northern zone regions.

The meeting was part of preparatory activities for this year’s farmers week exhibition to be staged in August.

Taso chairman in northern zone, Mr Arthur Kitonga, said they want to restore the true meaning of the annual exhibition by booting out all people who have acquired space at the ground but they don’t it to showcase their agricultural activities.

Mr Kitonga said they have also agreed to put agricultural input shops in the ground and they will operate throughout the exhibitions.

“Many farmers are sold substandard and fake inputs,. We want to overcome this by having players who sale genuine products at the show grounds,” he said.

