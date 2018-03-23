Tax system for scrutiny, government promises

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government will review some taxes and levies with the view of improving Tanzania’s business environment.

The move will be a key factor in attracting more investments and hence give the much-needed boost to the country’s industrialisation agenda, the minister for Industry, Trade and Investments, Mr Charles Mwijage, observed on Thursday in the city.

Tanzania’s second Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP-II) 2016/17-2020/21 shows that the country needs at least Sh107 trillion to earnestly embark upon its industrialisation agenda.

The money is to be sourced from internal sources. Raising concerns over the existing tax regime at the 11th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting chaired by President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam on Monday this week, members of the business community pointed out a number of taxes that they said were rendering them uncompetitive.

Giving assurances yesterday, Mr Mwijage said the government will review the taxes and levies in orde to improve ease of doing business in the country.

He said the concerns raised during the TNBC meeting deserved proper attention from the government.

“We don’t want taxes to be barriers to our products in the global markets. I will personally oversee this exercise and ensure this problem ends,” he vowed.

During Monday’s TNBC meeting, businesses complained of delays in the refund of the 15 per cent additional import duty charged on industrial sugar.

In the beverage and cosmetics industries, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) wants to install electronic tax stamps machines at a cost of Sh350 billion annually to be paid by companies but businesses argue that the same system can be obtained at a lower cost.

Business owners also lamented that some operations were exposed to multiple taxes, with tour operators saying the tourism sector attracts 39 different taxes.

For its part, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) advised that the government should consider changing the taxing system from the current presumptive one to self-assessment one so as to ensure that TRA was charging the right amounts in tax.

The managing director of the Iringa-based Asas Dairies, Mr Faud Abri, called for the government’s intervention, saying high taxes were making Tanzania’s milk and related products uncompetitive against similar products made in neighbouring Kenya. At the same time, sunflower oil processors complained of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on sunflower seeds, saying it was difficult to implement because farmers were not VAT registered.

Furthermore, business owners proposed that crude oil should be charged $200 per tonne instead of the current 10 per cent.