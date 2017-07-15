Taxman closes filling stations without EFDs

By Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chaos ensued yesterday as a cross-section of filling stations across the country closed shop on directives of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) for failing to issue required electronic fiscal device (EFD )receipts.

The taxman since last year has been reminding filling station owners to install EFDs on their pumps, but since the beginning of the current fiscal year (2017/18), especially last week the government began its crackdown on the owners, who had defied the TRA directives.

Last week, the minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, closed a filling station in Kigamboni in what appeared to be the start of a nationwide inspection. On Thursday, TRA commissioner general Charles Kichere led his officers in inspecting filling stations in the city and closed down a number of them.

Yesterday, the government’s directive aimed at ensuring all filling station owners installed EFDs fail of which legal action would be taken against them.

In Dar es Salaam, most of the filling stations are fixing the EFDs so that they can resume selling the precious commodity. “Our station was closed since Thursday evening and since then scores of motorists have been coming here and found out that there’s no service provided,” said Mr Issa Masawe, a worker at a busy Bigbon station at the heart of Kariakoo adding: “But we are already working on our EFDs and there are only two pumps, which are not yet connected. They will be ready soon.”

A worker at Kobil station, who did not want to be named, told this paper that the owners of the station voluntarily closed shop on Thursday. “They didn’t want to be forced to do it after learning what was going on to other stations. So, they decided to close the station and they are now pondering on the next move. We don’t know when they are going to buy and install the required EFDs. We are here waiting.”

Motorists find it difficult to operate their vehicles and some of them have appealed to the government to extend the deadline just like what happed with property tax.

“I believe it is possible for TRA to extend the deadline for a few weeks and give room for all filling station owners, who are yet to comply with the TRA directives to do so like what happened with the property tax deadline. At the end we are all going to benefit from the extension. Now we motorists are feeling the pinch,” said Mr Hassan Luwena.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tanzania Petrol Stations Operators Association (Tapsoa) for the Lake Zone Ahmed Msanga said Tapsoa was not opposed to the government’s directive to boost revenue collection, but called for more time to install the EFDs.

“The EFDs are expensive, ranging between $2,500 and $3,500 - meaning if you have four pumps, for instance, you will need a whopping $20,000, which is nearly Sh50 million. We need more time and possibly a price reduction,” he said.

TRA taxpayer education director Richard Kayombo said filling station owners were informed about the EFDs since last October and they had almost a year to fix them.

“We have given them more than enough time to do what is required. It is only those, who have met the government requirements, who will operate. There won’t be any extension,” he said.

Mr Kayombo, however, could not immediately identify the number of filling stations that had been affected across the country and said officials in the field were collecting data.

A similar stand was issued on Thursday by Mr Kichere, when he was leading the inspection, telling filling station owners that they could only resume operations, when they installed the EFDs.

In Mwanza, by yesterday afternoon out of 80 inspected stations, 72 were closed by TRA officials. In Geita, 18 filling stations were affected and three in Bukoba. In Mara Region, more than 20 stations were closed in three districts, Serengeti District suffered a major blow with all its filling stations closed.

In Tabora Region, 15 filling stations were closed, with Igunga District suffering the most and forced its motorists to drive to nearby Nzega District for the commodity, where only one filling station was in service.

In Arusha, 57 filling stations have been closed, 11 in Monduli District, four in Arumeru and three in Longido. In Kilimanjaro Region, 10 stations were closed in Moshi District alone, while in Dodoma 15 filling stations have been closed.

The Citizen, however, observed some motorists and motorcyclists in Dar es Salaam carrying petrol in gallons after clandestinely required them through back doors of some closed filling stations.