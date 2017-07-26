Tazara drawings released for tourist attraction

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A group of nine Chinese artists have embarked on a mission to use the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara) drawings as one of historical tourist attraction and also part of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Director of Academy of Fine Arts at Zhejiang Normal University, Prof Qiu Xingxiong said in Dar es Salaam today that they have decided to come to Tanzania to draw and painting the old Tazara which was built by Chinese more than 40 years ago as a way of preserving history.

He said that during the unveiling of the long-sealed memories through a painting exhibitions at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) that the railway is an important symbol on the relations between two countries but its memories do not exist at any museum.

“This is just the beginning, we are going to compile the whole history of Tazara and publish a book. There after we will organise big exhibition in China which would partly promote Tanzania through the drawings which we are also going to put in our museums so that young generation can learn and know,” he said adding

“To build this railway, 65 Chinese experts sacrificed their precious lives.”

According to him, in October, 1970, China sent more than 50,000 railway builders to construct a railway between Tanzania and Zambia. Enduring harsh environment and threat of diseases, they finally finished the remarkable railway, Tazara, for six years.

“Since 1965, China dispatched survey and design team to Tanzania and Zambia to carry out reconnaissance of whole line. In December 1969, they completed the detailed survey report,” he noted.

For his part Dr Kedmond Mapana the Head of Department of Creative Arts, UDSM, said UDSM has entered into a long term relationship that Zhejiang University which will enable them exchange information and experiences.