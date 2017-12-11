Monday, December 11, 2017

Tazara ready to settle pay dispute with employees

 

In Summary

This comes after the striking members of staff prompted paralysis of train services between Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi and Nakonde Stations since last week.

Advertisement
By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) says it has already secured money to pay its striking employees.

This comes after the striking members of staff prompted paralysis of train services between Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi and Nakonde Stations since last week.

The Tazara head of public relations, Mr Conrad Simuchile made assurance in a statement and harboured hopes that normalcy will soon be restored.

 “We hope to resume our services between Zambia and Tanzania soon,” he stressed.

Late last week, he claimed that the decision to suspend the services was down to a sudden withdrawal of labour by unionised employees in Zambia, who were demanding their October and November salaries.

The suspension of the services implied that the Mukuba Express Train that was due to run from New Kapiri Mposhi to Dar es Salaam on December 5, this year, did not go according to plan.

Mr Simuchile further said that similarly, the Kilimanjaro Ordinary Train that is currently running southbound from Dar es Salaam to New Kapiri Mposhi was also not able to proceed beyond Mbeya Station in Tanzania.

However, he said that currently while the unionised employees continue to stay away from work, they have mobilised management staff to run freight trains in the Zambian region.

“Freight trains are running as planned, but passenger train operations in Zambia remain suspended until further notice,” he said.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

6  hours ago

Uturo village in Tanzania: Where maternal death is a ‘taboo’

Memories of graves—small and large—still linger on the mind of Mr Wilson Chotamganga, as he

Ukawa calls for suspension of January by-elections in three constituencies, six wards

The Constitution Defenders Coalition (Ukawa) has called for suspension of the January

  • News
    Govt spends Sh16bn for science apparatuses  
  • News
    ACT Wazalendo halts intra-party nomination process  
  • News
    Blood transfusion is for free, govt says  
  • News
    RC directs schoolgirls found pregnant to be taken to court  