Tazara resumes operations as unionised workers call off strike

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) has resumed its operations after unionised employees in Zambia, who had gone on strike since December 5, this year, called it off.

Tazara head of public relations Conrad Simuchile said this in a statement and confirmed that the Mukuba Express Train had resumed its normal schedule, running from New Kapiri Mposhi to Dar es Salaam as of December 12, this year, and was due to return from Dar es Salaam on December 15, 2017.

“We can confirm that train services between New Kapiri Mposhi and Nakonde Station have also resumed,” he noted.

Similarly, the Kilimanjaro Ordinary Train that has been operating in Tanzania only in the past one week, has also resumed its normal schedule and is expected to run all the way to New Kapiri Mposhi. It will return from New Kapiri Mposhi December 15, 2017.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to travellers and members of the public during the past one week,” he said.

Early this week, Tazara confirmed that it had secured funds to pay its striking employees.

The decision to suspend services was a result of sudden withdrawal of labour by unionised employees in Zambia, who were demanding payment of their dues for October and November 2017.

Further the suspension of services implied that the Mukuba Express Train, which was due to run from New Kapiri Mposhi to Dar es Salaam on December 5, this year, did not perform its services as planned.

Mr Simuchile further said similarly, the Kilimanjaro Ordinary Train, currently plying between Dar es Salaam and New Kapiri Mposhi, was also not able to serve beyond Mbeya Station.