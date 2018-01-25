Thursday, January 25, 2018

Teacher in trouble for posting insults on social media

Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Mr Ahmed

Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Mr Ahmed Msangi 

In Summary

The Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Mr Ahmed Msangi, says the suspect is still being questioned and that he will be taken to court after the completion of investigation.

By Ngollo John @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Police in Mwanza Region are holding a Mkolani Secondary School teacher for allegedly writing insulting words and posting them on social media.
The Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Mr Ahmed Msangi, says the suspect is still being questioned and that he will be taken to court after the completion of investigation.
“We are still questioning him to fully understand what prompted him to do such a thing. He used his facebook account to post words which are insults,” he said.

