By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. A Mwanza secondary school teacher, Mr Edwin Ndyamukama, has written a letter to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, seeking his intervention after Sh284, 000 was wrongly deducted from his salary to repay the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (Heslb).

He told this paper recently that his efforts to be refunded by Heslb, which deducted the money between May and June, had not succeeded.

Heslb, according to Mr Ndyamukama, stopped deducting the money from his salary on July after he wrote to them in May 29.

The biology and chemistry teacher, who is employed by Mwanza City Council, said he had not received any loan from Heslb, while pursuing his studies at St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut).

However, Heslb manager for education and communication Omega Ngolle told this paper recently by telephone that plans were underway to ensure Mr Edwin was refunded.

“It is not an immediate process that takes a day to have Mr Edwin’s money repaid, but I assure him that he will be refunded,” he noted.