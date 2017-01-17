Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Teachers say No to Sh60,000

  Participants at Kleruu Teacher Training College have complained that the Sh60,000 allowance was too little and wanted the government to refer to an old system
By Berdina Majinge

Iringa. At least 954 teachers invited for an eight-day training at Kleruu Teachers Training College have boycotted the course in protest of the government’s decision to pay them Sh60,000 as per diem.

The teachers wanted the government to use the old system whereby teachers were paid allowances in accordance to salary scales.

Speaking to The Citizen at the college, the teachers said they would not participate in the training until the government reverts to the old system of paying allowances.

The training is being coordinated by the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) and is geared at imparting skills for the new curriculum for preschool education.

Speaking to The Citizen, one of the teachers, Mr Weni Msigwa, said in addition to being what he considered underpayment, Sh15,000 was being deducted for breakfast and lunch. 

The training brought together teachers from Iringa and Njombe districts. 

Up to the time The Citizen went to press the teachers were still protesting.


