Teachers accused of beating up student

By Alodia Dominick @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Karagwe. A Form Two student at Kayanga Secondary in Kagera region, Baraka Lukas, has been allegedly brutally beaten by his teachers.

The student, who was being accused of missing from dormitory, also had his palm and leg burnt in an incident that occurred on May 14 at the school. The headmaster of Kayanga Secondary School, Mr Johnbosco Paul admitted that the incident occurred at his school, but said he could not go into the details because the police were already handling the matter.

Mr Owokusima Kaihura, a social worker in Karagwe district, said the student is receiving treatment at a private hospital in the area. (Alodia Dominick)

“After arriving at the hospital, I took him to Kayanga Health Centre and afterwards reported the case to the police. I will continue to make follow-ups on this case until justice is served,” said Kaihura.

Baraka’s mother, Ms Upendo Simba said she was shocked by the news that her son was burnt and that he was still receiving treatment.

“The incident has left me shocked and disappointed. I wonder why should someone beat my son and burn him. But, I will leave this matter to the police,” she said.

When contacted to about the incident, the head of Kayanga Police Station, Mr Mika Makanja confirmed the occurrence of the incident, but fell short of divulging more details.