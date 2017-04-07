Teachers transferred to reduce congestion

By By Lilian Lucas and Patrick Kisembo TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

About 150 primary and secondary school teachers have been transferred from Kilosa District to other parts of the region without enough allowances.

Some of them have complained that they have been paid very little allowances compared to the distance of their new working stations.

Speaking on Monday they said their transfers had not followed proper procedures and civil servants’ benefits. Some were heard saying they were paid Sh400,000 for a distance between 50km and 100km and claimed distance, travel expenses and subsistence allowance were not included.

Speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, some teachers said their new working stations were not easily accessible due to the geography of the district as many areas had no reliable transport.

Kilosa District Tanzania Teachers’ Union (TTU) secretary Flora Malomele, however, supported the government’s move to transfer the teachers, saying it would bring about efficiency. She, however, appealed to the government to make such transfers in phases.

“It would have been better if the government transferred teachers in phases to avoid the accumulation of teachers’ dues,” said Ms Malomele. For his part, Kilosa District executive director Kessy Mkambala denied the teachers’ claims, saying the transfers followed proper procedure, including budget, travel allowance, subsistence allowance and other claims.

He noted that all teachers either working in urban or rural areas had the same rights, calling on all the transferred teachers to report to their new working stations on time.