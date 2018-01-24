By Stephano Simbeye @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbozi. Songwe Region has saved Sh154 million last year after adopting the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in councils, including upgrading resident’s registry in the region.

Speaking on achievement recorded by the region in 2017, Regional Commissioner, Ms Chiku Galawa, said through residents registry, three councils have been able to upgrade 160, 043 out of 226, 000 targeted households, which is equivalent to 70.8 percent of all households in the region.

“Residents electronic registration will enable the region to have reliable statistics which are greatly needed in setting of development plans in the region,” she said adding:

“Since the system comprises taking pictures of household members, mobile phone number of household heads and their respective locations, the data can be used in tracking issues related to families using an equipment known as Global Positioning System (GPS).”

Also, she said technology has enabled the region to prepare and distribute minutes to councillors instead of the traditional methods, a move that has enabled them save Sh154,125,000 annually.

Mbozi council chairman, Erick Ambakisye said on top of cost cutting, the system was saving time consumed for holding meetings.

“However, inadequate supply of electricity remains the major challenge in some areas. Also, lack of knowledge on the newly introduced technology has forced some users to frequently seek assistance of experts,” he said.