Teenager arrested for allegedly abducting baby

Rungwe. A teenager is being held by police for allegedly attempting to abduct a four-month-old baby in Ndaga Village.

The suspect, 18, (names withheld) a resident of Mbeya 1 Village, Isongole Ward was stopped by residents of Ndaga Village as she was about to board a bus headed for Mbeya town.

She was taken to Kiwira police post, after she had been interrogated at the Ward offices. Regional Police Commander Dhahiri Kidavashari said investigations into the alleged abduction were underway.

Giving details he said, the suspect while visiting a mother of twins, a Berino Mbanga, and volunteered to help calm down one of the baby twins who was crying.