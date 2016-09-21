Ten dead, seven injured in Mwanza road crash

By Emmanuel Mtengwa @TheCitizenTz

Mwanza. Ten people died while seven others were injured after a bus they were travelling in from Mwanza to Mbeya was involved in heads on collision with a min bus.

The accident occurred at around 06.15 AM, on Wednesday, September 21 in Ihungumwa village in Kwimba district.

Mwanza Police Commander Ahmed Msangi confirmed the accident.

“The accident occurred at around 6.15 at Ihugumwa village in Kwimba; the accident involved a bus, which is property of Super Shem company, which collided with a Toyota hiace,” said the RPC.