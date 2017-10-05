Thursday, October 5, 2017

Ten minutes of carnage: a timeline of the Las Vegas shooting

 

In Summary

Here is a timeline of the attack and the law enforcement response released by Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo:

Las Vegas. A shooter opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 in a 10-minute barrage of gunfire.

--10:05 pm: Shooter Stephen Paddock opens fire on the concert.

--10:12 pm: Two officers arrive on the 31st floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and say the gunfire is coming from above them.

--10:15 pm: The last shots are fired.

--10:17 pm: Officers arrive on the hotel's 32nd floor, from which Paddock carried out the attack.

--10:18 pm: A security guard tells officers that he was shot and gives the location of the shooter's hotel room. More than 200 rounds were fired from the room into the hallway.

--10:26-10:30 pm: Eight more police officers reach the 32nd floor of the hotel and begin clearing each room and searching for wounded.

--11:20 pm: Officers use explosives to breach the door of Paddock's room, which was a suite. They find him on the ground and discover a locked bedroom door.

--11:27: Officers breach the second door and determine that no one else is present in the suite.

