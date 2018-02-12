Terminal of Dar Airport to complete by end this year

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

The construction of Terminal Three at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) has been completed by 68 per cent, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa has said.

This brings hope that the country will soon more than double its passenger capacity at its main airport.

"The construction is progressing well. We are still expecting the job to complete before the end of this year,” Prof Mbarawa said during his tour of the site early today (Monday).

Construction of outside facilities has completed. Currently, experts are installing some vital materials, including cargo handling machines inside the building.