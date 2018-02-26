The Sh2tr energy sector that no one wants to acknowledge

By Charles Chacha @TheCitizenTZ cchacha@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Although it is known to be the most preferred source of energy for domestic use, wood fuel – which is estimated to be consumed by 96 per cent of Tanzanians – is for all practical purposes a censured topic in the country.

With the discovery of vast reserves of natural gas, and the imminent establishment of major power generation projects in the country – not forgetting the windfall that the Ugandan oil pipeline could bring to the equation – it has been fashionable for government officials and environmental conservation activists to trivialise the use of wood, especially charcoal, as outdated and destructive to Mother Nature.



Ironically, while the chorus against charcoal use has almost drowned out, with voices calling for its sustainable use, government authorities still continue to collect taxes from dealers in this traditional source of energy from tree-felling.

A year-2014 report by the ministry of Energy and Minerals estimated that the charcoal industry alone raked in Sh2.2 trillion annually for Tanzania, with a whopping 2.3 million tonnes of charcoal being harvested.

But, mostly because of weak management and regulatory controls, the sector is said to lose in one way or another over Sh220 billion per year.

What with the authorities being motivated by the need for tax revenues – and compounded by the lack of an alternative source of energy that is within the financial reach of ordinary Tanzanians – wood fuel merchants will continue to drive the wanton destruction of forests for firewood and charcoal.

That is unless and until advocates of sustainable use of wood fuel are given the necessary financial and regulatory support that they sorely need.

Until Tanzania becomes clean energy-sufficient, many households will continue to succumb to the use of charcoal and firewood. In the prevailing circumstances, only a very small proportion of the population is able to afford the steep prices of alternative energy sources.

With this realisation in mind, the Tanzania Forest Conservation Group (TFCG), the Tanzania Community Forest Conservation Network (Mjumita) and the Tanzania Traditional Energy Development Organisation (TaTEDO) have jointly been implementing the Transforming Tanzania’s Charcoal Sector (TTCS) project since 2012, with funding from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). As a sustainable charcoal use project, TTCS has been working to reduce deforestation by providing incentives for communities to protect and maintain forest cover.

For instance, ten villages in the Kilosa District of Morogoro Region which joined the project between 2013 and 2015 have reduced their annual deforestation rates from -2.37 per cent in 2010-2014 to -1.91 per cent in the 2014/15 period – and further down to -0.78 per cent within the Village Land Forest Reserves.

According to Mjumita, this decline contrasts with an overall increase in deforestation in the rest of the district, from -1.93 per cent in 2014 to -2.64 per cent in 2016. But the efforts continue to face assorted challenges.

Elaborating on that, the TFCG communications officer, Bettie Luwuge, “there is weak enforcement of the law protecting forests; conflict of interest on who should benefit the most from forest resources; limited knowledge on the economic and technical aspects of Participatory Forest Management (PFM), and legal confusion on the rights and responsibilities of people using forest resources.”

Project manager Charles Leonard says “the aim is to improve the value-chain for charcoal use through efficient forest management.”

Lamenting that over 469,000 hectares of forest cover – three times the size of Dar es Salaam – ‘disappear’ annually due to deforestation, Mr Leonard said this is largely because of weak regulatory frameworks, compounded by insufficient budgetary allocations.

In a recent tour of Ulaya-Mbuyuni in Morogoro region – one of the project areas where PFM has transformed the lives of local residents through sustainable charcoal-harvesting and conservation farming – the Kilosa district commissioner, Adam Mgoyi, hailed the system for helping to end persistent land conflicts in the area.

“This sort of planning should be adopted beyond the project areas,” he said.

Last year, the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, called on government institutions to switch from wood fuel to gas in efforts to curb deforestation.

He was quoted as saying: “We should lead by example. Many public institutions rely on forest products as sources of fuel, especially for cooking. They must now switch to gas to reduce the negative effects on the environment.

My office has negotiated with service providers who have accepted to install LPG gas storage equipment and accessories at zero cost.”