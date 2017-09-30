The elderly in Tanzania call for government protection

By Hellen Nachiongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.natiomedia.com

Dodoma. The elderly in Tanzania have called on the government to guard them against discrimination.

Speaking ahead of the International Day for Older Persons to be marked on October 1, several elderly persons said their participation in social and economic activities is key in national development.

Mr Samson Msemembo, aged 86, said that discrimination against the elderly is now ingrained in the country’s culture so much but its impact goes unnoticed. He was speaking during a stakeholders’ workshop held in Dodoma on Friday September 29.

Mr Msemembo, who is the Executive Director of Morogoro Elderly People’s Organisation, said it is heart-breaking to see that the elderly people are not given an opportunity to enjoy their aging process, after many years of contributing to the economic development of their families, communities and the nation at large.

Mr Msemembo’s remarks are in line with this year's theme for International Day for Older Persons, which says, “Approaching Industrial economy, evaluating contributions, experience and participation of elderly people for development of the nation."

Mzumbe University’s lecturer Dr Paulo Fatty said that gender discrimination and killing of the elderly people, especially women, was still a challenge in the country.

According to him, about 70 per cent of all killings of elderly people in the country were women, citing incidents in Tabora Region where most cases of elderly women are reported to have been killed.

"This is because when women become older, their ability to defend themselves declines. At that point, they are also unable to generate income,’’ he said.

He said that in most cases, especially in rural areas, women are usually blamed for the death of their husbands due to witchcraft. At times their land is grabbed.

A resident of Arusha and chairperson of Tanzania protection network, Ms Theresa Minja said although the government has introduced free access to healthcare for elderly, several issues are yet to be implemented.

"The introduction of Community Health Fund (CHF) cards was a good idea but unfortunately, the cards can only be used within certain localities. There is need to expand the CHF coverage and use of the card so that users access medical care at any hospital, “she said.

The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender , Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu has since last year, directed all municipal councils countrywide to provide identity cards for elderly people but the implementation was yet to start.

Assistant Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Health Mr Patrick Golwike said although the killings of elderly people was still a challenge, the government in partnership with Helpage International would soon come up with National Strategy( NS,) to eradicate the killings of elderly people in the country.