Thursday, April 5, 2018

Implementation of Kigoma port project hasn't started; govt

 

In Summary

  • The project, according to the government, is set to facilitate the implementation of a plan to make Kigoma Port a destination for business produce from Burundi, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.


Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tenders for Great Lakes Trade and Logistics Centre project were announced but there weren't a candidates who showed up, the parliament heard on Thursday April 5th.

The project, according to the government, is set to facilitate the implementation of a plan to make Kigoma Port a destination for business produce from Burundi, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

During the question and answer session in parliament, the deputy minister of works, transport and communication, Mr Atashasta Nditie said the government has set aside funds( amount not mentioned) in the 2017/18 budget for the operations of Ujiji Port, such as Ujiji city in of order to facilitate the project.

Mr Nditie was responding to a question raised by the MP for Kigoma Urban, Zitto Kabwe who sought to know the stage of implementation Kigoma Port of Destination.

 

In response, the deputy minister further said the tenders have been announced afresh since March 2018 and are up for grabs.

 

"Until now, 21 companies have expressed interest to take up the project," said Mr Nditie.


advertisement

In The Headlines

President Magufuli mourns the death of 12 passengers of Tabora road accident

 President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the families of a dozen victims killed in

TPDF issues stern warning to peddlers of military ‘jobs’

 The Tanzania People’s Defence Forces  (TPDF) has sent a strong warning to conmen who lie to

  • News
    MP proposes 'castration' as penalty for children molester  
  • News
    Design changes delay Mombasa-Tanga highway  
  • News
    Raise education quality to industrialise TZ, govt told  