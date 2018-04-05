Implementation of Kigoma port project hasn't started; govt

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Tenders for Great Lakes Trade and Logistics Centre project were announced but there weren't a candidates who showed up, the parliament heard on Thursday April 5th.

The project, according to the government, is set to facilitate the implementation of a plan to make Kigoma Port a destination for business produce from Burundi, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

During the question and answer session in parliament, the deputy minister of works, transport and communication, Mr Atashasta Nditie said the government has set aside funds( amount not mentioned) in the 2017/18 budget for the operations of Ujiji Port, such as Ujiji city in of order to facilitate the project.

Mr Nditie was responding to a question raised by the MP for Kigoma Urban, Zitto Kabwe who sought to know the stage of implementation Kigoma Port of Destination.

In response, the deputy minister further said the tenders have been announced afresh since March 2018 and are up for grabs.

"Until now, 21 companies have expressed interest to take up the project," said Mr Nditie.