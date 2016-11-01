The story of Dodoma’s ‘Mbeleje’

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. After several abortive attempts to end the problem of street children in the presumptive capital of Dodoma, wananchi in the municipality now have a reason to smile.

Ms Giovanna Moretti, an Italy lady, has launched the Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVCs), for hapless street children in the region, to address the challenge.

Ms Moretti has always devoted her lifetime, money and worth towards supporting vulnerable children.

In appreciation of her efforts to address various challenges the orphans and street children in the region have been grappling with for years, she is now fondly known as ‘Mbeleje,’ which, in Kigogo, one of the common languages here, refers to a person who was born on the eve of the farming season.

Through her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) known as ‘Kigwe Social Economic Development and Training’ (Kisedet), she has so far managed to alleviate problems facing hundreds of orphans and vulnerable children in the region. “The role of our organisation is to be the light of Dodoma and Tanzania as a whole. We cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand when many around us are suffering,” she says.

Currently, she is a ‘mother’ of more than 50 children who are studying at her Kisedet Centre, Chamwino Street, a few kilometres from the Dodoma Municipality. Kisedet’s was formed way back in 1996 when Ms Moretti, then a 24-year-old girl, travelled all the way from Italy to Kigwe, a rural village in Bahi District, Dodoma Region, at the invitation of her friend, Father Onesmo Wissi.

During her short stay at the village located some 18 kilometres from the municipality, she roved around the vicinities and realised that many children were not attending school. Povety was one of the main reasons for truancy. Moreover, she also found out that many children in the area were deprived of basic needs, including food and clothes. She could not do much and her time in Tanzania was up.

But she promised herself that she would be back to do something with the problem of street and vulnerable children. “In 1997, after the factory I was working for was shutdown, I decided to come back to Kigwe so as to share each and every thing I possessed with the isolated and stigmatized children there,” she says.

Her first priority was to pay school fees for the children, buy them uniforms and ensure they get the support they needed to go to school. But alas, a few weeks after she arrived at the village, even before she actually started drafting plans to assist the children, her host, Father Wissi was transferred to Hombolo in Chamwino District.

“He suggested that I should move with him since I was still a new comer, but I refused because my focus was to help the children, there was no way I could leave them behind,” she narrates. However, the path to have her mission achieved was never an easy task as she encountered a number of hurdles from some officials in the area.

“When registering Kisedet just as a trustee, I met with the late Bishop Mathias Isuja of Dodoma Diocese, who insisted that I must register it under the umbrella of his church,” she recalls. “I was not ready, thus I rejected his proposal.” she says.

The Kigwe Village chairman, Mr Hamisi Nkopano, stepped in and assisted me to register the NGO. I will also never forget people like William Kusila, Sospeter Lungwa, Mrinde Marimbocho, Paulina Mbabala and the late John Simango, who stood on my side to ensure the NGO was registered,” she says.

In 2007, Kisedet was officially registered as an NGO under registration number 1802 with the prime mission of empowering orphan and poor communities through access to education and capacity building. The initiatives started at Kigwe village and in a short period of time it was extended nearby villages like Mpinga, Mzogole, Chawah, Chalala, Mpamantwa, Ibihwa, Bahi, Mpunguzi and finally it reachedDodoma municipality.

In 2008, a lucky Moretti got married to her Italian counterpart, Nino Tragni, who by then used to work with another project digging wells in Kigwe. The two have to date fathered two children namely Alice and Valeria. “After that my husband become a greater supporter in my mission and since that time, through Kisedet, I have managed to support most orphans, disables children and those living in poor families by covering their school and boarding fees,” she expressed. From 2010, Kisedet had started supportive activities towards street children.

“The reason most children go to the streets are unique to their individual situation,” she says. She says through Kisedet they frequently conduct evening tours at different locations, where they have an ample time to meet and talk to the street children.

“We sometimes dine with them along the streets, and we usually use the chances to study their mindset, a move that directs us on how to woo them accepting to join our centre,” she says. By using different approaches, including the use of brass psychologists, she has so far managed to change the life of many children and raised them to become useful members of the community. “We used to adopt some infants, those who were dumped by their mothers upon birth, and raised them,” she says.

Hamisi Ndoje, now a Kisedet social worker is one among the beneficiaries of the project. He was once spotted by madam Mbeleje when he was still a little boy with no access to education or basic amenities, but now he is a university graduate. “For me, madam Moretti is everything in my life, she is the one behind all I am today,” happier Ndoje says. According to him, there are several other youth, some disabled who have graduated at different universities and colleges with the country under scholarship of Kisedet. “Some are now undertaking their internship at various departments, including the office of the Dodoma Regional Commissioner,” he reveals.

As the government moves its headquarters here, the issue of street children remains a major challenge as they (street children) have become a common occurence and a disturbance to the city, pick-pocketing at the central market and what not. Pertaining this, madam Moretti has started some positive endeavours to deal with the situation in a more professional manner. The move includes the on-going construction of Chigongwe Children Centre, some 25 kilometers from the Dodoma municipality, along the Dodoma-Singida road. “We have acquired 40 acres from the village community there and the target is to construct a modern centre with several houses in order to accommodate and assist more children,” she says.