The world honours Nelson Mandela today

By Syriacus Buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It is Nelson Mandela International Day today, an annual celebration marked in honour of the late South African President. It’s his birthday. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on 18 July 2010. However, other groups began celebrating Mandela Day on 18 July 2009.

Today, the city of Mthatha in South Africa’s Eastern Cape is expected to come alive as hundreds of dignitaries attend celebrations, according to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Part of the celebrations will be held at the Nelson Mandela Museum in the city, while a colloquium on the legacies of Oliver Tambo and Mandela will be held later in the day, says SABC. The Museum communications manager, Nokuzola Tetani told SABC that they're expecting dignitaries from all over the African continent.

“We are expecting quite a number of people from around South Africa and Africa. Some of them will be ambassadors from different countries and also our politicians, the Ministers and other people more especially the people who served with Madiba during his presidency,’’ said Tetani.

This year's Mandela Day celebrations are expected to focus mainly on reconciliation and non-racialism, South African media says.

Mandela Day is not meant as a public holiday, but as a day to honour the legacy and values of the former leader through volunteering and community service.