  • The Legal and Constitutional affairs Minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi told the Parliament on Tuesday, February 06, 2018, there was no crisis between the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania and that of Zanzibar.
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The government sees no reason for coming up with proposals to review the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, the government has said, insisting that there was no constitutional crisis in the country. 

Prof Kabudi was responding to a question from Mr Juma Kombo Hamad (Wingwi - CUF) who sought to know when the government would come up with proposals for amending the constitution in order to avert clashes that usually emerge between Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar.

But in response, Prof Kabudi said the government cannot come up with proposals to solve a constitutional crisis that does not exist.

He said the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania was in no way conflicting with the Constitution of Zanzibar.

"Neither the Union Government nor that of Zanzibar has raised concerns on the interpretation of the Union constitution," he emphasized.

 

