Thursday, September 20, 2018

Third witness speaks in Arusha school boy molestation case

 

Testifying before the court on Thursday, September 20, Mr Florian Masawe, another teacher in the school told the court that Mr Mbaga was the one expected to report to the school administration any existing problems in the dormitories.

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The third witness in the case facing Adili Secondary School teacher Joel Mbaga, 27, who is charged with defiling a Form One student told the court that the suspect was the dean students.

Mr Masawe who is also a Form One class teacher said he got information of the incident after the student went missing from the school.

“The information was communicated to me when police officers arrived at the school to arrest the suspect,” he told the court.

In the case presided by District Magistrate Patricia Kisinda, Mr Mbaga was accused of sodomising a Form One student.

Public Prosecutor Naomi Mollel said the incident occurred at the school between September and October last year.

