This is President Magufuli’s key Easter message to Tanzanians

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Pombe Magufuli has called on Tanzanians to use the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in promoting peace, love and building human development among the Tanzanians.

A statement issued by the director of communication at the State House, Mr Gerson Msingwa, said President Magufuli issued the statement when she took part in an Easter Mass at Roman Catholic’s St Joseph Cathedral church in Dar es Salaam.

“President Magufuli wishes all Tanzanians a Happy Easter but he stressed on promotion of peace and love, a necessary tool for building the nation,” the statement reads.