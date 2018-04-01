Sunday, April 1, 2018

This is what Bishop Kilaini wants Roman Catholics to do

 

Delivering his Easter message on Saturday, March 31 to faithful here, Mr Kilaini said there hard work was the only sure path to self advancement.

By Shaaban Ndyamukama @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukoba. The Auxiliary bishop of the Bukoba Catholic archdiocese Methodius Kilani, wants people in his area to build enough cooperation and solidarity as a tool towards transforming their economic lives.

“You should make best use of opportunities that are found in the region in order to protect your educational, political and cultural status,” he said.

He called upon residents to cooperate with political and religious leaders when implementing development plans funded by the government of donors.

"We should cooperate regardless of our differences, earnings, religious affiliations, race or our originality. We should leave behind bad spirit of self-centeredness and that is my Easter message to you,” he said.

