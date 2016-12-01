This is why money has disappeared: Registrar

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The illiquid situation that is currently being experienced in Tanzanian is a result of the government’s massive investment in mega projects whose payments go outside the country, the Treasury Registrar said yesterday.

Mr Lawrence Mafuru told journalists in Dar es Salaam that the government is spending huge sums of money outside the country, thereby reducing the amount of money in circulation domestically.

Notable recent purchases include the two Bombardier Q400 airliners, which arrived in the country a few weeks ago.

The government has also made a 30 per cent advance payment for three more airplanes, including a Bombardier SC300 jetliner, and another $10 million advance payment for a 200-seater Boeing plane.

According to Mr Mafuru, the government is also making payments for the construction of a standard gauge railwayline.

“The money for the airplanes went to Canada, while part of the money for the standard gauge railway line will go to China…this partly explains why the amount of money in circulation has dropped,” he said.

This apparently means that the government is spending less on projects that would stimulate the flow of money locally for ordinary Tanzanians to feel.

Since taking over a year ago, President John Magufuli’s administration has curbed what the government describes as wasteful spending.

He directed all government institutions, departments and ministries to conduct their meetings in their boardrooms instead of private conference facilities.

Dr Magufuli also banned “non-essential” travel by government officials in addition to scrapping a number of high-profile national commemorations.

Some analysts are of the view that in a small economy like Tanzania’s, the government should spend locally in order to stimulate economic growth and increase the amount of money in circulation.

Meanwhile, Mr Mafuru said yesterday that liquidity in commercial banks had gone down, forcing the financial institutions to reduce loans issued to the private sector.

He added, however, that the situation had nothing to do with the government’s decision to transfer money from commercial banks to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Government institutions have so far transferred over Sh550 billion from various commercial banks to BoT.

According to the BoT’s Monthly Economic Review for October 2016, commercial banks’ credit to the private sector rose by Sh1.744 trillion during the year ending September 2016, lower than an increase of Sh2.936 trillion that was registered during the year ending September 2015.

According to the report, the manufacturing and agriculture were some of the sectors that have been highly affected by commercial banks’ wait-and-see lending approach as they (banks) seek to align their operations with the prevailing economic situation amid tight liquidity.

But Mr Mafuru said yesterday that low liquidity could be attributed to the fact that many commercial banks were grappling with non-performing loans due to high default rates.

He added that banks had issued Sh16 trillion in loans by September, this year, but nine per cent of the sum – equivalent to Sh1.43 trillion – was non-performing loans.

“The government’s decision to transfer the funds has not affected the availability of money,” Mr Mafuru said.

He said the decision to direct public institutions to open an account with the BoT had simplified the reporting and monitoring of revenue and expenditure.

“In the past the government was forced to borrow its own funds from commercial banks, but what we have done is the opposite of what was done in the past. BoT now plays a role in the overnight cash, foreign exchange and capital markets by providing liquidity,” he said.