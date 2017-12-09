Thousands flock to Jamhuri stadium during independence fete

By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma. Thousands of people flocked the Jamhuri stadium as Tanzania commemorated its 56th independence anniversary.

Doors to the stadium were closed as of 9 AM after the stadium was filled to its capacity.

President John Magufuli, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces inspected a parade at the stadium.

Other leaders, who attended are Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and first lady Janeth Magufuli.

Former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa were also in attendance.

Others, who attended include Mama Maria Nyerere, former Zanzibar first lady Fatma Karume.