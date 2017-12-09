Saturday, December 9, 2017

Thousands flock to Jamhuri stadium during independence fete

 

In Summary

President John Magufuli, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces inspected a parade at the stadium.

Advertisement
By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma. Thousands of people flocked the Jamhuri stadium as Tanzania commemorated its 56th independence anniversary.

Doors to the stadium were closed as of 9 AM after the stadium was filled to its capacity.

President John Magufuli, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces inspected a parade at the stadium.

Other leaders, who attended are Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and first lady Janeth Magufuli.

Former Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Benjamin Mkapa were also in attendance.

Others, who attended include Mama Maria Nyerere, former Zanzibar first lady Fatma Karume.

Professor Ibrahim Lipumba, the chairman of Civic United Front (CUF) and Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) chairman Mr Agustine Mrema were also in attendance.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

History of deadly attacks against UN peacekeepers

SECURITY MISSIONS|  A quick look at previous deadly attacks on the so-called Blue Berets

Joyce: Media fraternity has lost a rare person

While the newsroom is about compiling, writing and editing stories, it’s also about people

  • News
    Activists condemn disappearance of reporter  
  • News
    Nguza Viking walks out of prison  
  • News
    Magufuli pardons Babu Seya  
  • News
    Magufuli mourns 14 Tanzanian peacekeepers slain in DR Congo  