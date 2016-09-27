Thousands turn up for free screening

By Syriacus Buguzi and Jacqueline Michael @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The large turnout of people at a free health screening event that has been taking place in Dar es Salaam for the past three days speaks volumes about the country’s ailing health system and the fear behind the impact of chronic illnesses that Tanzanians dread with.

The long queues of people who stood at Mnazi Mmoja grounds to see doctors and undergo free medical tests yesterday, were reminiscent of the Loliondo craze about five years ago, when hundreds of thousands of Tanzanians flocked to Arusha Region for a miracle cure of chronic diseases, such as blood pressure, cancer, diabetes and HIV/Aids.

Retired Pastor, Mr Ambilikile Mwasapila, disclosed his presumed magic cure in Samunge Village. Caught in a media frenzy, people from various parts of the country—and abroad—rushed to the “miracle man.”

With a doze of the herbal concoction, costing Sh500, it was affordable for anyone who wanted the purported cure. Reportedly, some patients sneaked out of their hospital beds and others refused their modern medicine.

Last week, a media campaign organized by the Dar es Salaam Regional authorities and private health stakeholders which is taking place at Mnazi Mmoja ground until today, was yet another test that several Tanzanians were still suffering from chronic diseases for which they can’t afford diagnosis at routine health facilities.

Until yesterday, more than 11,000 people had flocked to the Mnazi Mmoja grounds, where doctors from private health and some public health facilities in the country are offering free consultation and basic health checks. The Dar es Salaam Regional Pharmacist, Mr Jasson Blasius, says that the event was targeting only 3000 Dar residents but the number of people who thronged the grounds had shot up beyond expectations.

“There are people who travelled from as far as Morogoro and Coastal regions. We didn’t anticipate there would be such a huge turnout,’’ he says.

“Until today (yesterday), we have only served 5000 people. This is only half of those that we were supposed to screen,’’ he told The Citizen in an interview.

“What we have learnt is that there are many people who have come here because they heard that it was free. Unfortunately, there are even those who were brought on stretchers,’’ he said, adding that the situation was clear proof that there are desperate Tanzanians who are suffering from chronic diseases and they can’t afford treatment.

Dr Ipyana Kiobona, a medical officer from AfyaCall Company, who was at one of the camps, says that high blood pressure and diabetes were the most frequently diagnosed health problems. “There are people as young as 30 and 40 whom I diagnosed with high blood pressure. Some could not believe it when I broke news to them,’’ he said.

“There are elderly patients who had abandoned their medications for high blood pressure because they could not afford life-long medications. They believed I could give them free treatment but this event was meant for screening. We were counseling such people,’’ he added.

It was a disappointment for those who missed out on the service. For for Mr Peter Mchendapala, 75, who was turned away at the registration desk at Mnazi Mmoja grounds yesterday, it was too little too late

Mchendapala, a resident of Kigogo suburb, was among thousands of other people from Dar es Salaam region and its environs who thronged Mnazi Mmoja until yesterday after several media announcements about the free service hit the air waves since last week.

“I heard it on radio this morning and decided to come here. I tried to go to hospitals for medical checkups in the past days but it was expensive. This was a rare opportunity if I got a doctor to check my overall health status,’’ he said.

“The last time I went to check my health was last month. There was a huge queue at the hospital and they demanded money. I did not have enough,’’ says a retired police corporal.

“My pension money is depleted and I am not covered on any health insurance scheme. I will try my luck next time I hear such a free service,’’ he said.

Ms Zainabu Mohammed, 60, from Kongowe suburb in Dar es Salaam, had decided to take full screening.