Three Geita headmasters demoted over ineptitude

By Daniel Makaka @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Buchosa. In a bid to improve the academic performance in Buchosa District, Geita Region, authorities have demoted three headmasters.

The affected teachers are Mr Thomas Mswaga (Kalebezo Secondary School), Ms Gaundentius Lutaselwa (Nyakalilo Secondary School) and Mr Deogratias Mazoli (Lushamba Secondary School).

Inefficiency and misconduct were the major reasons that led to their demotion, according to the Buchosa District education officer, Mr Benjamin Sipperto.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting at Nyehunge Secondary School here over the weekend, Mr Sipperto noted that he was required to fulfill his disciplinary mandate as the heads of school were found guilty of the aforementioned transgressions.

Mr Sipperto said the demoted teachers were detected during an inspection they carried out in 20 secondary schools in the district.

He described the move as a “normal process as per civil service standing orders designed to improve service delivery.”

He added: “The affected headteachers lacked administration skills. They have to undergo mentorship under experienced headteachers so that they acquire managerial skills.”

While the spotlight on absenteeism took most teachers by surprise during the meeting, it was perhaps one of the most poignant highlights of the investigation.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Buchosa District Council Executive Director, Mr Reonard Chacha, stressed that they would keep monitoring head teachers’ performance, saying the latter were responsible for failure of students.

“The classroom is where children spend most their time in schools. This is where most teaching and learning take place,” he said.