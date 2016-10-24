Three Tanzanians join Eisenhower

By Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three Tanzanians have been selected to take part in the Eisenhower Fellowship. They are Mr Sabasaba Moshingi, chief executive officer of Tanzania Postal Bank, Ms Victoria Marwa-Heilman, a lecturer at Ardhi University and Maria Sarungi-Tsehai, director of Compass Communications.

The Eisenhower Fellowship is based in Philadelphia and was founded in 1953 when a group of businessmen established an international exchange programme to honour President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s devotion to peace during his birthday at the White House.

Since then, over 1,500 leaders have been part of the various exchange programmes throughout the decades. This is the first ever programme dedicated to sub-Saharan Africa and 24 leaders were chosen in a rigorous process.