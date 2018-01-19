Friday, January 19, 2018 Three Tourism ministry officials charged with abuse of power, causing loss In Summary The accused persons, who appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court, are from the Wildlife department of the ministry. Advertisement By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com advertisement In The Headlines 9 hours ago TPDC wants delay of acquisition of 40pc shares of Pan Africa energy Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has written to Swala Oil and Gas (Tanzania) PLC 4 hours ago Police hunt for suspected killer of step-child Police are looking for a suspected killer of a step-daughter. News Chinese firm pledges to increase investment 5 hours ago News New treatment guidelines launched 7 hours ago News RC threatens to sack officials over poor student enrolment 7 hours ago News Sardine traders strike over new taxes 4 hours ago