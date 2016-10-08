Three charged with minerals smuggling

By Rosina John; @TheCitizenTZ; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three people including a Romanian national, George Ciucanui, yesterday appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court charged with three counts, including illegal exportation of minerals and occasioning a Sh33 million loss to the government.

Charged along Ciucanui were Naomi Mbwana, a resident of Mbezi Beach and Nassor Shaban who resides at Tabata Kimanga.

The accused were arraigned before Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa, where they were not allowed to enter any plea because the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case which has been filed under Economic and Organised Crime Control Act. Such cases are normally heard by the High Court.

Prosecution led by State Attorney Mutalemwa Kishenyi alleged that on September 28, this year at Dar es Salaam Port within Ilala District, the accused were found in possession of 3234.25 kgs of copper cathode and cobalt concentration worth Sh33.138 million without a mineral dealers or mineral broker’s license.

Mr Kishenyi alleged further that on diverse dates between January 1 and September 28, 2016 at the Dar es Salaam Port, the accused exported the minerals from Tanzania to Mombasa.