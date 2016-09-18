By Mary Mwaisenye @TheCitizenTz mmwaisenye@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Three people have died after a failure of air condition system as at a gold mine in Chunya district.

Chunya District Commissioner Ms Rehema Madusa named the deceased as Zawadi Soda (28), Wilson Soda (24) and Jamal Omar (20), all residents of Itumbi in Chalangwa ward.

Ms Madusa said the incident occurred on Friday evening. Ms Madusa added that the bodies of the deceased were recovered a day after the collapse of the earth.

He urged owners and miners in the district to make sure that they observe rules and regulations when conducting their activities.

“It is very important for owners and miners to make sure that they observe rules and regulations when discharging their duties because some tragedies ae caused by negligence,” said Ms Madusa.

On his part Chunya District medical in charge Dr Moris Mdoe said deceased die due to suffocation after they were trapped in a 50 meters hole.