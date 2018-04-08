Three of six missing Pemba residents found

By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Three of the six people who were reported to have disappeared mysteriously on Thursday night in Mitambuuni, Mtambwe Village in Pemba North have been found.

The three were found in the morning on Sunday, April 08, 2018 at Mkungu village in Mtambile constituency, Mkoani District.

According to witnesses, those found include Said Shanani Mohammed (16), Juma Kombo Fimbo (17) and Abdalla Khamis Abdalla (19).

“We saw them as we were returning from dawn prayers at the Mosque. Their hands were seen with a broken rope,” said one of the witnesses.

South Pemba Region Police Commander Sheikhan Mohamed Sheikhan confirmed the new development, saying investigations into the matter were still going on.

“I have received the information and we are working on it. More details will be issued by the North Pemba Regional Police Commander,” he said.

He urged citizens to continue cooperating with the police to ensure peace and security is maintained.