Three regional law associations condemn Lissu arrest

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Regional law associations yesterday (Saturday) issued a statement expressing concern on the arrest of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) President, Mr Tundu Lissu saying they have observed with considerable concern the recent developments in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Mr Lissu who is also the Chadema chief lawyer and Singida East MP was arrested on Thursday at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) when travelling to Kigali Rwanda where he was expected to attend the East African Law Society (EALS) summit. He is since then being detained by the police.

The statement was signed by EALS President Mr Richard Mugisha, the South African Development Community Law Association (SADC-LA) President, James Banda and the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) President, Mr Elijah Banda.

In a statement the three presidents say they understood the government’s obligations to ensure laws are observed in the country including the right to investigate, arrest and detain crime suspects urging that in the process of doing so the country and international laws should be followed.

“However, we have taken note of complaints, by own member, TLS in its statement of Friday July 21, 2017, that the due process of the law was not followed during the arrest of Mr Tundu Lissu, Advocate,” reads part of a statement, adding.

“TLS asserts that Mr Lissu was arrested before completion of investigative and indictment processes as provided by the country’s constitution, laws and the international laws.”