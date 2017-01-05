Three top Tanesco officials demoted

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Three senior Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) managers have been demoted and one has resigned.

Reports of the demotions began circulating at around midday yesterday, and were later confirmed by sources within Tanesco.

Those demoted are Mr Decklan Mhaiki, who was Deputy Managing Director – Transmission, Ms Sophia Mgonja (Deputy Managing Director – Distribution) and Mr Nazir Kachwamba (Deputy Managing Director – Generation).

The three have been transferred to Tanesco Training School.

According to reliable sources within the State-owned firm, Human Resources Director Watson Mwakyusa has resigned.

No official statement had been issued by the utility by the time we went to press, but sources said Mr Abdallah Ikwasa had been appointed Deputy Managing Director – Transmission. Other appointments are Ms Joyce Ngahyoma (Assistant Managing Director – Distribution), Ms Kahitwa Bashaija (Assistant Managing Director – Transmission) and Mr Khalid James (Assistant Managing Director – Investment).

The Citizen contacted Tanesco acting Communications Manager Leila Muhaji, who refused to comment, saying she was in a meeting.

Yesterday’s changes came only three days after President John Magufuli sacked Tanesco Managing Director Felchesmi Mramba and appointed Dr Tito Mwinuka of the University of Dar es Salaam to hold the position in an acting capacity.

No reason was given for Mr Mramba’s removal, which was announced barely a day after Energy and Minerals minister Sospeter Muhongo revoked the 8.5 per cent increase in power charges that was to have come into effect on Sunday. The increase was announced on Friday by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura).

In an unprecedented decision, Prof Muhongo wrote to Ewura, directing the authority to shelve the planned tariff increase. The letter was copied to Dr Magufuli.

Speaking in Bukoba earlier on Sunday, President Magufuli commended Prof Muhongo for invalidating the new charges.

He told the congregation during New Year’s mass that increasing electricity charges at this time amounted to sabotaging the government’s efforts to industrialise the economy.

Dr Magufuli said neither he nor the Ministry of Energy and Minerals were consulted by Ewura or Tanesco before the now-annulled tariff increase was announced.

“This is unacceptable. We have resolved to create an industrial economy and supply electricity to villages and yet someone somewhere decides to unilaterally increase power charges,” he said.