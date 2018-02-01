Three trapped as 10 Iringa mines collapse

Iringa. Three people are feared to have trapped in one of the 10 Nyakavangala mines that collapsed at Isimani during yesterday’s early hours.

Speaking to reporters in his office, the Iringa District Commissioner, Mr Richard Kasesela, said efforts to rescue the victims were underway and that he had suspended all mineral mining activities in the area.

“We got information at around 4am that 10 mines at Nyakavangala have collapsed and that three miners are trapped inside. However, we have yet to establish whether they are still alive or not,” said Mr Kasesela.

He named the trapped miners as Mr Costantine Pasta, a resident of Musoma; Mr Imachua Madege (Dodoma) and Mr Sumatra Saidi (Igunga).

