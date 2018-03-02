Tigo launches app to simplify transactions

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tigo Tanzania through its financial service, Tigo Pesa, has partnered with MasterCard and Selcom to introduce Masterpass Quick Response (QR) code to be used in various transactions.

The cards, which would make life easier for most of their customers, will be operational with effect from next month.

The partnership was announced during the Mobile World Congress, which was meant to mark the launch of the country’s first global interoperable QR payment solution. This will allow payments by both mobile users and bank costumers.

Speaking at the event, Tigo Tanzania managing director Simon Karikari said the cards can be used by simply scanning a QR code via their Tigo Pesa App using their smart phones, which, according to him, is the fastest way of making payments.

“Tigo Pesa is not only a payments enabler, it is a platform where customers can access a full range of financial services, where Masterpass is a strong addition to the range of products and services our customers can enjoy in their daily activities,” he said.

He added: “Almost seven million registered wallet holders of the Tigo Pesa solution will be able to securely pay for goods and services before the end of the second quarter of 2018.”

For their part, Mastercard through its Division president for Sub-Saharan Africa Raghav Prasad said the latest move will improve security of the clients when it comes to transactions.

He went on to add that with over 85 per cent of retail transactions still being made in cash in Africa, accessible and secure payment solutions are key to bridging the gap.

“This is reinforced by local research which revealed that 89 per cent of consumers still receive payment and make payments in cash,” he said.

“We need to urgently act on the shift from cash to smarter digital solutions, and Tigo Pesa enabling Masterpass QR payments is allowing this goal to become a reality.”