By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Ongoing parliamentary sessions will be extended for three more working days to give time for the House to debate three Bills brought under a certificate of urgency as directed by President John Magufuli.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai told the House yesterday morning that President Magufuli had written to the Parliament to debate and pass the three Bills under a certificate of urgency, prompting a need to extend sessions for five working days.

The Bills include the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2017, the Natural Wealth and Contracts (Review and Renegotiation of Unconscionable Terms) Act, 2017 and the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act, 2017.

According to Mr Ndugai, the Parliamentary Steering Committee met Wednesday evening and discussed President Magufuli’s letter.

“I have directed the Parliamentary Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee to start working on one of the Bills immediately. Similarly, I have directed two other committees to start working on the two other Bills. They are to start today to Sunday after which the Parliament will have to debate them between Monday and Wednesday,” said Mr Ndugai.

The proposal, however, did not go unchallenged with Mr John Mnyika (Kibamba-Chadema), saying much of Tanzania’s current economic ills were a result of laws that were endorsed under a certificate of urgency.

“In 1997, this House endorsed mining laws under a certificate of urgency, which have caused several challenges, including the ongoing mineral concentrates saga. In 2005, this House also endorsed three Bills under a certificate of urgency. The Bills dealt with natural gas and revenue. As people’s representatives I request that this proposal be debated in this House so that it can be ignored,” he said.

However, the minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, said the government followed all procedures before presenting the Bills to Parliament, hence there was no need for MPs to trash the move.

“As government, we have followed all procedures. We sat down with the Parliament in the presence of members of the opposition bench and endorsed the move,” she said, noting that MPs would be doing a grievous fault if they didn’t go through the Bills with a view to understanding what the Bills sought to protect Tanzania’s wealth.

In his views, Mr Ndugai said the President had acted in line with what he (Ndugai) promised during the day the President received findings of the second probe committee on mineral concentrates.

The committee – whose findings were made public three weeks ago - found out that Tanzania might have lost up to Sh108 trillion in revenue from mining operations during the past two decades.

“I was present when the President received that report at the State House and I promised the Parliament would not hesitate to debate and pass any Bill that would protect Tanzania’s natural resources,” he said, noting that the Bills were meant for the purpose.