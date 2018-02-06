Tiss officials leaked sensitive documents to Dr Slaa

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Chadema secretary general, Dr Wilbroad Slaa has said that officials from Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (Tiss) were the ones who leaked to him some sensitive information about corruption in the government.

In 2007, Dr Slaa made headlines when he named several top government officials in his ‘list of shame’.

The list detailed the people alleged to have been involved in corrupt deals and the type of corrupt transactions that each of them was alleged to have been engaged in.

At several points, Dr Slaa presented documents in Parliament bearing the ‘Secret’ Mark, revealing a number of corrupt transactions in government.

Asked on how he got the documents during Clouds TV’s 360 talk show in Tuesday, February 06, 2018, Dr Slaa said some well-wishers within Tiss saw him as a person that one could trust in the advancement of ‘national interest’.

“I believed there were people in government and in Tiss who believed that some opposition guys had what it took to speak on their behalf. That was how I got all the secret documents,” he said.