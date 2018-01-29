Tobacco firm gets reprieve

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The Uganda government has been restrained from collecting taxes from the British American Tobacco (U) Limited due to discriminatory rates.

The interim injunction was granted to the firm on Friday by the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) following its application that it was unfairly taxed.

Delivering the ruling, Principal Judge Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi said the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has also been prohibited from collecting excise duty from the cigarette making company.

She said although the Court was aware of the financial implications of the ban, the company had to be saved from injustice “possibly from misconstrued law” that could indict it to the payment of exorbitant funds in excise duty.

In the application before the EA Court, BAT Uganda Limited claimed that the excise duty imposed for goods imported into Uganda from Kenya was too high and discriminatory.

BAT contended that the same tax authorities imposed a lower rate of goods manufactured in Uganda, contending that goods from the East African Community (EAC) must be given equal treatment.

Lady Justice Mugenyi said justice dictates the Uganda government/URA would suffer “less injury” from being temporarily stopped from collecting extra excise duty billed to the applicant than otherwise.

The injury the applicant stands to suffer grave injuries as a consequence of paying the additional duty “if the interim orders sought in the application were not granted”.

BAT Uganda Limited filed a case before the Court challenging the legality of the excise duty (Amendment) Act. No. 11 of 2017 which was enacted in July last year.