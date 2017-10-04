Top 100 survey opens in Mbeya

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mbeya. Owners of medium sized companies in Mbeya Region will have an opportunity to participate in this year’s Top 100 Mid-Sized Company Survey competition, which was launched yesterday in the region.

About 25 companies are expected to participate in the survey, established by Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) and KPMG, through The Citizen newspaper.

Speaking at the launch, KPMG representative Ketan Shah said they were encouraging medium sized companies in Mbeya Region to participate in the competition to raise their profiles locally and internationally. He said the criteria used to identify the winners would include the companies revenue (between Sh1 billion and Sh20 billion), number of employees, proof of consistent tax payment and capacity to expand beyond the country’s borders.

“We invite all medium sized firms to participate in the competition, because it will also benefit them through advertising their companies both locally and internationally as well as understanding the national economic trends and dynamics,” he argued.

Meanwhile, MCL’s Southern Highlands sales manager, Ndika Maliatabu, thanked all the companies that participated in the launch which also went hand in hand with tax payer education. “This is an opportunity for businesspeople to meet and exchange ideas as well as understand their obligations and rights over tax matters. Taxpayer education is conducted by officials from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA),” said Mr Maliatabu.

Furthermore, the businesspeople were invited to advertise their businesses through MCL outlets that include Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti as these were the ones with the highest readership and coverage in Tanzania and beyond.

TRA taxpayer education principal officer Julius Mjenga said tax matters were in place as per the laws and regulations of the country.