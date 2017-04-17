Top CCM leader in Zanzibar disregards opposition arguments

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.natioinmedia.com

Zanzibar. Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Zanzibar has said it has no time to engage in verbal exchange with a political party or group of people as doing so at this time will only serve to derail their efforts to bring development to the people.

Speaking at Uvivini village during his tour of Kaskazini Unguja Region, CCM deputy secretary (Zanzibar), Dr Abdalla Juma Saadala, said this was not a time to deal with weak and poor arguments from the opposition.

“CCM leaders should focus on supervising how the government is implementing our manifesto. We should not be derailed from this noble agenda by poor arguments from opposition,” he insisted.

He noted that CCM made a number of promises during 2015 General Election and it is now time to implement them as people will question the party performance in 2020.