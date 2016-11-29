Top judge advises Africa against pulling out of ICC

By Bernard James TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

The Hague. The first African woman to sit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has described calls for African states to withdraw from the Rome Statute that establishes the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “insensitive”, saying they pose a serious threat to access to justice for victims of mass atrocities.

Justice Julia Sebutinde said countries threatening to pull out of the court have failed to put forward a “logical and realistic” complaint to warrant ending ties with the court.

“I cannot say the ICC, as an institution, is perfect but the accusations that have been made against it, in my view, do not make sense. When I take their arguments and measure them against the facts I find they do not make sense...I dismiss the argument as nonsense, she told a group of journalists from Africa, Asia, Europe and Middle East who visited The Hague-based court.

Already the governments of South Africa and Burundi have notified the United Nation’s Secretary General of their intention to withdraw from the Rome Statute. Gambia has also announced its intention to pull out.

There is growing concern that more countries which have signed up to the Rome Statute will do so.

Some African states have accused the ICC of double standards and unfair application of international justice by targeting African leaders.

But Justice Sebutinde dismissed the argument, saying it was disappointing that such excuses are advanced by African leaders “I take that statement and measure it against the fact and find that three quarters of the cases at the court were not instituted by the ICC by individual African states themselves,” she said.

She asked African countries intending to pull out of the court to reconsider their decision, saying the court wy member states as fully independent and cannot do anything outside the statute.

The ICC judges are independent and Africa is fairly represented in the composition of the court. You can only judge whether a particular African leader has been unfairly convicted after the judgment,” she said.

Justice Sebutindesaid there should not be impunity from prosecution for any leader who commit mass atrocities and injustice.

“We have seen leaders of countries who have access to national resources and yet they use those national resources to actually turn on to their own civilians. This is the case in several countries in Africa. These people must ask themselves: is ICC doing anything outside the Rome Statute? she asked.

She asked African countries to be cautious against what she described as ‘agents of confusion” who have been shouting to ask them to withdraw without giving an alternative.

She said the most suspicious part of the calls for withdraw is that they were being made in a wrong forum.

“These kind of issues which are supposed to be discussed within the Assembly of State Parties only, not outside by the AU ( African Union ( because the AU is large. It contains member and non member states of the ICC. If African states have logical and realistic complaint, ASP was the proper place to take such issues. According to justice...countries which have set up effective legal mechanism to complement the work of the ICC were free to stay out of the court.

Each state is obligated, under the Rome Statute, to domesticate that statute and to set up at home the court and the mechanism to support the purpose of establishing the court.

”If a country want to pull out because it has adequate legal mechanism, that is ok. But a country which does not at all have an intention of establishing domestic legislation yet it is shouting and saying we are pulling out...I think it is very insensitive.

“For me as a judge, as an African woman who has lived through conflict, who has seen what conflict has done, I am with the victims, today tomorrow and forever, never with perpetrators, wherever they are,” she stressed.