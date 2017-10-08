Tour firm to support education for herders' kids

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Asilia Lodges, Camps and Safaris, an Arusha-based tour company, has pledged continued support to children from the poor families access to education.

Priority would be given to kids hailing from the nomadic pastoralists who live near the protected areas in Arusha and other regions where the firm operates several lodges and tented camps.

One of the education programmes is being implemented through the Kamitei Fund and it has already benefited 28 students who are through with their Form Four education.

"We have budgeted Sh. 47.6 million for the purpose", said Jane Ngwatu, the director of the Fund here last week, adding that the programme has already benefitted 100 kids.

The director of the firm Mr. Jeroen Hardewijk added that the education support was among the corporate social responsibility to the pastoralist communities in the drought prone zones around the protected areas through earnings from the tourism business.

"We feel what we earn through tourism should benefit the surrounding communities because of their role in conservation", he pointed out.

A community development and relations officer with Asilia Epimark Mwakalinga said the 28 students would be sponsored to pursue studies in the Vocational Education Training Authority (Veta) hotel and tourism colleges.