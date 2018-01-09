Tourism minister forms Kilombero River Basin probe team

By Lilian Lucas @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The minister for natural resources and tourism, Dr Hamis Kingwangalla, has formed a 20-member team to investigate and recommend how best the government could run the Kilombero River Basin.

The committee was appointed following a wave of invasions into the game reserve and wetlands. The committee will oversee conservation efforts within the basin and neirbouring areas.

Dr Kigwangalla appointed the team during his visit to Morogoro Region when he discovered the damage to the basin following invasion by farmers and herders.

He said in order to avoid potential conflicts, the government through the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, will establish new boundaries that would protect key areas including project areas and put up a police station.

“For now I will not point out the game reserve boundaries as it was done in 1952. But new borders will be established after the committee has done their work and the wetland has to also be included as part of the reserve,” he said.

He also insisted on the need of strengthening security in the area.

He also called upon the defence and security committee in the region to increase number of police to 40 also to carry out census on the available tractors to avoid illegal entry of people in the basin to avoid further damage.

For his part, Morogoro regional commissioner Steven Kebwe gave a list of citizens, most of them given land because they are herders. These were allocated with 200 to 400 hectors.