Tourist hunting company dishes out Sh540m to villagers

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Villagers in the drought prone terrain in Meatu district, Simiyu region have reasons to smile after a Sh. 541 million shot in arm for their community projects by a tourist hunting firm.

Mwiba Holdings Limited dished the money to support projects succcessfully implemented jointly by Makao wildlife management area (WMA) and the Meatu district council.

The company operates tourist hunting and a livestock ranch in the remote hinterland of Meatu in Simiyu and borders the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA).

The project manager for Friedkin Conservation Fund (FCF) Nana Gross-Woodley said the money was remitted to fund the community projects for last year

The company spend Sh. 48 million to purchase 3,000 bags of cement for various projects in the village and Sh. 32.5m in cash for the school projects.

"In the last one year alone we have channelled Sh. 89.2 million to nine villages while Makao village alone has benefited from Sh. 80m being renting charges for the ranch", she said.

According to Ms Gross-Woodley, the company remitted some Sh. 40m to the Meatu district council in form of various taxes and levies.