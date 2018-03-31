Trade: EAC export markets swing from Europe to Africa

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Fifty per cent of exports from the East African Community (EAC) trading bloc now end up in other African countries. This is a relatively sharp departure from the recent past when, until in the early 1990s, the European Union (EU) was the market for over 50 per cent of all the exports from the east African partner states!

In the event, the bulk of the exports from the east African region now go to member countries of the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa).

This is according to a report prepared by the TradeCom-II programme, a facility that has been offering technical support to the EAC countries in helping them to achieve set exports targets, mainly to the EU.

TradeCom-II also aims to facilitate integration of the African, Pacific and Caribbean (ACP) countries in the global economy through diversification of their export bases and markets.

The programme’s findings were presented to the just-ended stakeholder workshop in Arusha which deliberated on the ‘EAC Export Promotion Strategy (2017-2022), and also on the elimination of trade barriers.

The surge of exports to the Sadc and Comesa trade blocs was recorded despite delayed ratification of the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) by the EAC, Sadc and Comesa trading blocs.

Earlier slated to take place last December, the ratification was intended to create an integrated market of a combined $1 trillion in GDP, and a total population of 600 million people, or half of Africa’s population.

In any case, the TradeCom-II statistics indicate that total EAC exports fell by 17.5 per cent in 2015, dropping from $19.4 billion in 2014 to $16 billion. This was mainly due to the contraction of exports to Sadc, Comesa – and the EU!

“During the same period, the bulk of EAC exports went to Comesa and the EU, amounting to 14.6 per cent and 15 per cent respectively,” the report says, a copy of which was availed to The Citizen.

Although more EAC exports are now going to African countries, the TradeCom-II report says that the European Union – the programme’s funder – remains a strategic market for exports from East Africa.

“EU remains a strategic market for the EAC, and presents a gateway to expansion into new European markets,” the report reads in part.

On the other hand, intra-EAC trade remains low, at 19.6 per cent – and is in fact registering a year-to-year drop of 3.2 per cent. But, there are huge prospects for increased trade with neighbouring countries. These include the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa, the Comoros and Sudan-Khartoum, all of which made up approximately 15 per cent of the EAC export trade in 2016.

At the end of it all, the 19-page report identifies the key challenges ravaging the exports sector in the region as including a “limited capacity to meet market entry requirements.