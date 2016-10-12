Traders now seek to benefit from improved airport

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. In the recent past, the government spent nearly Sh11.8 billion on the expansion of Dodoma Airport .

Work on the much touted renovation has been carried out at a time when preparations to shift the government’s seat from Dar es Salaam to the designated capital are in full swing.

President John Magufuli said recently that his fifth phase government would be fully operational in Dodoma within the next four years.

Big aircrafts can now land and take off at the airport as the centrally-placed region of 410,956 people is ready to acquire its new status.

The renovated 43-year-old facility is now one of the major airports in the country.

Constructed by the government in 1973, the facility had for years been used only by national leaders and top government officials. It was rarely used by international traders and other civilians.

Without mincing words, for the Dodoma residents, seeing an airplane land at the airport was like witnessing a solar eclipse.

The airport was only alive during the Presidential tours or during the Parliament sessions.

Such poor aviation activities records here had to a greater extent put residents and traders far from even thinking that airplane could be one of the best means of transportation.

As a result, many private aviation companies used to avoid sending their planes here.

That suffice to say, for decades now, the only means of transporting people and cargos here was by road and railway.

But year-in year –out the business and economic sectors in the new capital have continued to grow.

As of now, there is an influx of traders from other regions seeking to invest here.

The regional authorities have strived a lot to improve infrastructure and other facilities.

As the date for official relaunch of the Dodoma Airport nears, some traders and other development stakeholders here are mulling on how they could benefit from the facility.

They, actually, look forward to capitalise on this facility to turn around their economic fortunes after witnessing large planes from various countries land here on their way to far destinations within the continent.

Large planes like Turbo Propengines Planes (PPP), ATR42 42 (50 passengers), Dash 8 (50 passengers), ATR 72 (70 passengers) and Bombardier (76 passengers) can now land can now land at the airport.

Tanzania Chamber for Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) chairman Deus Nyabiri says plans are on for them to meet businesspersons and proprietors of key private flight companies like Fast Jett and Precision Air.

“We want to deliberate on how local traders here can benefit from using the aviation services to fast-track transportation of several key goods to and from Dar es Salaam,” he said yesterday.

According to him, most key traders here are encountering many challenges when transporting their goods to meet the market demand on time, and that, most of them have been experiencing losses due to poor infrastructure.

He added: “Traders who deal with transporting of perishable goods to Dar es Salaam and others regions often experience major losses due to the poor nature of transportation.”

“We often use lorries. This means of transportation is very risky.”

Mr Nyabiri said he was optimistic aviation services would ease the challenges businesspersons in the region have been grappling with for years.

“There are many key public institutions in Dodoma now and officials from such organisations often use planes when travelling to other regions like Dar es Salaam, Mwanza or Arusha,” he said.

“The aviation companies should, therefore, expect many passengers here,” he added.

According to Mr Nyabiri, if all goes well, traders who transport large numbers of cows and goats to Dar es Salaam, will be slaughtering cows and goats here and transpoprt chilled meat to their targeted markets by planes.

“The exercise will both, reduce cost of transportation and improve the meat value chain. Currently, the animals are transported through lorries, and often look weak when they reach the selling points,” he pointed out.

He said the traders were also experiencing serious shortage in case of accidents as it becomes hard to take the meat of the dead cows to the market by road.

He voiced optimism that aviation services would enable them to benefit much from their businesses.

“Hundreds of cows are currently transported to Dar es Salaam from Shinyanga, Singida and Dodoma by roads, which is very expensive,” he said.