Traders seek to benefit from relocation of govt’s base

Dodoma. As eyes turn towards Dodoma, there is a side of the region that Tanzanians might not be aware of. The collapse of industries has significantly frustrated the authorities’ efforts to turn around the region’s economic fortune.

These industries include Dodoma Wine Company (Dowico), Quality Form Limited (Qfl) and Fahari Bottlers. The region was also one of the leading producers of charcoal, groundnuts, grapes, wheat and sunflower.

Since the establishment of five institutes of higher learning including the University of Dodoma which opened in 2007, it is possible for Dodoma to host over 2 million residents. The universities have paved the way for a significant increase in the population here, and the demand for services and various items produced in the region is now high.

Presently, the region has remained with few small-scale industries that produce sunflower oil, wine, baobab oil, bread, fresh and condensed milk, honey and peanut butter.

“The industries are not making a lot of money as the marketing scope is rather low,” said the Regional Chairman of the Tanzania Chamber for Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Mr Deus Nyabiri.

He said the few traders who have invested in hotels and petrol stations were from other regions. With such challenges facing the business sector in the region, it is obvious that the possibility for traders to benefit from the economic opportunities expected to surface when the government becomes fully operational here is very minimal.

TCCIA, according to him plans to assist petty traders on prerequisites needed to succeed in business.

The support will help traders to understand business opportunities, how to improve their current commercial environment and the process to secure big loans from financial institutions. “There are some hard working traders but they don’t know how to access loans. We want to train them,” says the TCCIA regional chief.

Chairman for the Tanzania Sunflower Oil Processor Association (Tasupa) Ringo Iringo said there are made significant strides in improving investment opportunities.

He added that, technology would enable the industries in the region benefit from selling the quality cooking oil to the targeted population.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana has outlined promised strategies of empowering the small entrepreneurs. As per his plan, he is set to open a special centre to sharpen the youth’s technical skills.

“After the government relocates its base here, automatically, demands for many office materials will catapult. Therefore, if eligible young population would be trained in different skills they would stand a chance to benefit a lot,” said the RC.

According to him, items like furniture for home and office use should be produced by youth.

“For example, the number of schools is expected to increase also, which means more desks, chalks is needed and these are among the things that can be produced by our youth here,” he maintained.

Mr Rugimbana added that it was no longer the era for the youth in the region to spend time playing pool table. “I want to ensure all youth turn active to tap economic chances,” he said.

Dodoma District Commissioner Christina Mndeme said she will ensure the talented youth in the capital city benefit from their gift. She plans to initiate a special talent centre.

“I have already obtained a place for opening the facility that will be manned by experts,” she said.

In his recent speech delivered at a business forum, director general with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Paskasi Muragili outlined various business opportunities up for grabs in Dodoma, including construction of lodges and hotels, hinting that there would be an influx of people immediately after the government relocates its headquarters.